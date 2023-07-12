Sapphire Ventures to Pour $1B into AI-Focused Enterprise Startups

  • Sapphire Ventures plan to invest over $1 billion in AI-based enterprise start-ups, using its existing funds that hold $10 billion, with $3 billion ready for investment.
  • The company’s focus will lie on business-to-business software companies that make AI easily accessible and can predict better outcomes, along with startups that leverage AI and machine learning to boost sector-specific income streams.
  • As part of this initiative, Sapphire also plans to create an ‘AI Community’ on its Sapphire Communities platform for portfolio CEOs and executives, and incorporate AI tools to ‘drive efficiencies’.
