Satellite imagery and machine learning reveal hidden scale of global fishing industry

  • Satellite imagery and machine learning have provided a more detailed view of the maritime industry, revealing a larger number of fishing and transport ships than previously known.
  • A study found that around 75% of all industrial fishing vessels and almost a third of all transport and energy vessels are not publicly tracked, indicating a massive ‘dark fishing industry’.
  • The research also highlighted the regular presence of fishing boats in protected areas, and the need for improved data to guide policy and protect marine resources.

