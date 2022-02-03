Satya Nadella: ‘Being great at game building gives us permission to build the next internet’

HomeWeb 3Satya Nadella: ‘Being great at game building gives us permission to build the next internet’
Not long after being promoted to the role of chief executive at Microsoft, in 2014, Satya Nadella had faced calls to ditch the tech group’s Xbox games division and concentrate its resources on cloud computing – to compete with rivals, such as Amazon.
the future of gaming is Game Pass and xCloud and the console, of course, [and] a PC. One of my coolest features is I can play the game instantly because I don’t even need to wait for it to download. I can just start playing on the cloud and then have it slowly stream down and use the local CPU. So, to me .
To me, just being great at game building gives us the permission to build this next platform, which is essentially the next internet: the embodied presence. [Satya Nadella]