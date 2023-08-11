Satya Nadella is building the future | Podcast Summary

Satya Nadella is building the future | ReThinking with Adam Grant
In this enlightening conversation with Adam Grant, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, shares his insights on the future of work, leadership, and building cultures of care.
He discusses the transformation he has led at Microsoft, the shift to remote and hybrid work, and the importance of good management practices.
We’ll need to learn the soft skills Adam it’s not about a tool but it’s good old-fashioned good management practices that we need in order for people uh to have their well-being taken care of. – Satya Nadella
The Role of Gaming in the Future
Gaming is a significant focus for Microsoft, with recent major investments in Xbox and Activision.
Nadella sees gaming as a source of joy and community, and believes it will play a crucial role in the next phase of the internet, often referred to as the metaverse.
The Future of Workspaces
Physical spaces will become more modular, allowing desks to appear in different places at different times depending on the type of work being done.
This approach aligns with the evolving nature of work and the increasing need for flexibility.