Savings startup Jar raises $4.5 million from Arkam Ventures, Tribe Capital and others
Jar, a six-month-old savings platform that lets users invest in gold, has raised $4.5 million led by Arkam Ventures in its first institutional funding.
Silicon Valley-based early-stage fund Tribe Capital and WEH Ventures have also joined the round as new investors besides angel investors like Cred founder Kunal Shah, former Uber CPO Manik Gupta, Shaan Puri, formerly with Twitch, and others.
While the company currently is focusing on investments through digital gold, it plans to launch other savings products too.