SBF to testify about FTX collapse on December 13 1) I still do not have access to much of my data — professional or personal. So there is a limit to what I will be able to say, and I won't be as helpful as I'd like.But as the committee still thinks it would be useful, I am willing to testify on the 13th. https://t.co/KR34BsNaG1— SBF (@SBF_FTX) December 9, 2022