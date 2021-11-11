Scammer fooled Instagram into believing its own boss is dead by sending them a fake obituary

HomeNewsScammer fooled Instagram into believing its own boss is dead by sending them a fake obituary
Instagram locked the head of the platform out of his own account after a scammer sent a fake obituary claiming Adam Mosseri had passed away.
Instagram will thereafter prevent anyone logging into a memorialized account and making changes to photos and will slap the word ‘Remembering’ next to the profile’s name.
The scammer shared with Motherboard their e-mail exchange with Instagram’s tech support team, in which they appear to have all too easily passed off a fake obituary in the name of Adam Mosseri on his gullible staff.