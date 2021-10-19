    Scientists claim new AI algorithm can detect heart failure with 94 percent accuracy

    • Researchers at New York’s Mount Sinai Health System have generated a new artificial intelligence based algorithm that can predict whether a patient is experiencing heart failure.
    • The algorithm assesses the strength of both the heart’s ventricles in order to detect signs of failure.
    • Ejection fraction is a medical term used to determine the amount of blood pumped out by the heart’s ventricles, and is used to figure out chances of heart failure.
