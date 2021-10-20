Scientists develop self-folding paper that can be used as ‘intelligent’ green products

HomeNewsScientists develop self-folding paper that can be used as ‘intelligent’ green products
According to the NTU research team, the material’s ability to fold and bend makes it usable as intelligent green products such as self-folding envelopes, boxes, and food containers.
The scientists believe the material can also be used as origami robots in electronic and biomedical applications to fulfill specific shape requirements such as shape-dependent tissue engineering and stimuli-triggered drug delivery.
Though the folding process is reversible, the 3D shape taken on by the material can be made permanent by freezing it with a layer of chitosan, a natural sugar found in shellfish, the scientists said.