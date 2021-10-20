    Scientists develop self-folding paper that can be used as ‘intelligent’ green products

    • According to the NTU research team, the material’s ability to fold and bend makes it usable as intelligent green products such as self-folding envelopes, boxes, and food containers.
    • The scientists believe the material can also be used as origami robots in electronic and biomedical applications to fulfill specific shape requirements such as shape-dependent tissue engineering and stimuli-triggered drug delivery.
    • Though the folding process is reversible, the 3D shape taken on by the material can be made permanent by freezing it with a layer of chitosan, a natural sugar found in shellfish, the scientists said.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.