Fact: Hard work does not build wealth 💸, but 'this' does

In a world where financial success often seems elusive, Scott Galloway offers a refreshing perspective on building wealth and achieving economic security.

As one of the world's leading voices in business and finance, Scott Galloway shares his hard-earned wisdom on everything from investing strategies to the power of storytelling in career advancement.

Prepare to challenge your assumptions about wealth creation and discover actionable steps to secure your financial future.

[From now on, all the big ideas on NextBigWhat will carry actionable TODOs in the end - so that you can start implementing them right away in your life! We urge you to subscribe for a 10X better experience - helps us accelerate our mission, i.e. to make the world micro-smarter, every day]