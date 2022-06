Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee wants to rescue his creation from centralization.

Berners-Lee want to build it on a platform he calls Solid – but you can call it Web 3.0.

While Web3 is based on blockchain, Solid is built with standard web tools and open specifications.

Private information is stored in decentralized data stores called “pods,” which can be hosted wherever the user wants. They can then choose which apps can access their data.