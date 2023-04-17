CleverTap launches Scribe, an OpenAI integrated content creation assistant

Scribe can interpret the emotion of messages and suggest the best alternative that users are more likely to engage with. Growth marketers can now auto-generate emotionally relevant copies and expedite content development by using just a few keywords on Scribe.

Marketers can leverage user engagement data based on emotion analysis to develop hyper-personalized content that is consistent with the brand, and also resonates with the user. Scribe is currently available to CleverTap Enterprise Customers on an invite basis