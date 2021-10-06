Scroll is shutting down in ‘approximately’ 30 days to become part of Twitter Blue

The two companies have yet to clarify how existing Scroll customers will transition over to Twitter Blue, when Scroll’s service will be available on Twitter Blue, or even a concrete day that the standalone service’s shutdown will be.

Twitter hasn’t said if it’ll be changing that price, either – currently, Twitter Blue is only available in Australia and Canada for $3.49 CAD or $4.49 AUD, with a rumored $2.99 price tag for the US. Adding Scroll in its current form to that service without raising the price would mean a big change in how sites get paid.

Twitter Blue is currently only available in Australia and Canada so far, meaning that unless the service expands greatly in the next month, it could be some time before existing Scroll customers are able to get back their ad-free experience – assuming that Twitter’s implementation of its “Ad-Free Articles” is still the same Scroll experience.