Sebastian Mallaby on Venture Capital | Podcast Summary

Sebastian Mallaby on Venture Capital | Conversations with Tyler

Sebastian Mallaby, a renowned author and expert on finance and economics, discusses the intricacies of venture capital, its role in the tech revolution, and its future prospects in a conversation with Tyler Cowen.

Mallaby’s insights provide a deep understanding of the unique skills required in the venture capital sector, the potential impact of a consumer retail tech boom, and the future of venture capital in light of changes in investment rules.