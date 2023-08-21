Sebastian Mallaby on Venture Capital | Podcast Summary

Sebastian Mallaby on Venture Capital | Conversations with Tyler
Sebastian Mallaby, a renowned author and expert on finance and economics, discusses the intricacies of venture capital, its role in the tech revolution, and its future prospects in a conversation with Tyler Cowen.
Mallaby’s insights provide a deep understanding of the unique skills required in the venture capital sector, the potential impact of a consumer retail tech boom, and the future of venture capital in light of changes in investment rules.
Just because it’s small doesn’t mean it has low impact… fewer than one percent of companies that get formed every year receive venture capital backing but if you look at the year since 1995, half of all the companies that go public got venture backing and three quarters of the market cap from those companies derived from venture-backed companies. – Sebastian Mallaby
The Bailout of Long-Term Capital Management
The bailout of long-term capital management in the late ’90s was a significant event.
The Fed’s decision to bail out Continental Illinois in 1986 set a precedent for future bailouts.
However, hedge funds were not the main drivers of the 2008 crisis, as they had learned their lessons from the LTCM incident.
Jerome Powell’s Upcoming Test
Jerome Powell, the current Chairman of the Federal Reserve, is about to face a significant test as he tightens rates.
The stimulus provided by the Fed helped to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
However, this may have led to an overshoot in stimulus, which could potentially lead to a recession.