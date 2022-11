Financial influencers, often known as “finfluencers,” who offer stock investor advice on various social media platforms are the subject of guidelines being developed by SEBI.

This comes after SEBI observed a sharp increase in the variety of “unregistered” investment advisors who provide unsolicited social media “stock” suggestions on a variety of platforms.

