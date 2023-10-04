Subscribe

SEBI panel explores regular risk factor disclosure for companies

  • The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering mandating companies to regularly disclose risk factors after listing, aiming to empower investors and aid informed decisions.
  • An expert committee has been formed to harmonize regulatory requirements for companies going public and staying listed, with a focus on ongoing risk factor disclosure.
  • The committee, chaired by former SEBI member S K Mohanty, includes representatives from various market sectors, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Economic Affairs.
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0
Total
0
Shares
5/5
Via
Join 2 million subscribers





subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter​

A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.

Delivered 8 AM. Daily.

More news »

Total
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0
0