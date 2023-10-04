SEBI panel explores regular risk factor disclosure for companies

- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is considering mandating companies to regularly disclose risk factors after listing, aiming to empower investors and aid informed decisions.
- An expert committee has been formed to harmonize regulatory requirements for companies going public and staying listed, with a focus on ongoing risk factor disclosure.
- The committee, chaired by former SEBI member S K Mohanty, includes representatives from various market sectors, the Ministry of Finance, and the Department of Economic Affairs.