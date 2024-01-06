SEBI prohibits naked short selling and day trading for institutional investors

- The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has banned naked short selling and day trading for institutional investors, requiring all investors to deliver securities at the time of settlement.
- The move follows a Supreme Court request for SEBI to investigate potential losses and legal breaches related to short positions, in light of allegations against the Adani Group.
- While the new regulations aim to curb market manipulation, experts warn they could also dampen market efficiency and impede liquidity, particularly for smaller stocks.