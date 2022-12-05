SEBI to use AI Scanner tool, PINAKA to examine stock tips on TV channels

  • December 5, 2022

SEBI has created an AI-backed system called PINAKA (picture based information news accumulator and key information analyser) to scan stock recommendations on business television channels and condense them into a database. The database will be used for surveillance of securities market wrongdoing, such as front running and insider trading.

PINAKA checks each frame and processes the extracted data of recommendations in a standard format. It is then compared with the analyst’s trading pattern

