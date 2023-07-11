Sebi’s Investigation into Adani-Hindenburg Case to Continue till Aug 14: Supreme Court

  • Supreme Court permitted SEBI to continue its investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case till August 14, exploring allegations of the alleged manipulation of Adani Group’s stock price.
  • SEBI’s amended rules for related party transactions and opaque structures are in question, with the regulator arguing that changes do not hamper the identification of offshore fund beneficiaries.
  • The Supreme Court appointed expert committee has filed an interim report and recommended several changes, though it found no evident manipulation in Adani’s companies.
