SEC Chair Gensler Warns of AI’s Potential Role in Future Financial Crisis

  • Gary Gensler, SEC Chair, says AI could amplify financial instability, calling it potentially the ‘most transformative technology’ since the printing press.
  • Gensler expresses concerns about AI’s misuse by wrongdoers and its potential role in financial fraud, and is now advocating new regulations to combat these risks.
  • According to Gensler, the misuse of AI could lead to a ‘monoculture’ of economics, and algorithms could unintentionally reflect racial biases due to inappropriately trained data.
