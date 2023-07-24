Selena Gomez ON: Befriending Your Inner-Critic & How to Speak to Yourself With More Compassion | Podcast Summary

Selena Gomez on Overcoming Insecurities and Embracing Self-Love
Selena Gomez, the globally celebrated artist, opens up about her struggles with mental health, the power of vulnerability, and the importance of self-care.
In this podcast, she shares her journey of healing, self-acceptance, and personal growth, offering valuable insights and inspiring others to embrace their imperfections and truly love themselves.
You have to be aware of what people are walking through. – Selena Gomez
Creating a platform for mental health support
Selena Gomez’s personal experiences with mental health struggles led her to create Wondermind, a platform that offers support and resources to those who can’t access treatment.
She aims to provide a safe space for open conversations about mental health and offer assistance to those in need.
The power of honest communication and trust
Selena’s strong bond with her mother has been built on honest communication and trust.
They have always been open about their own challenges, which allowed Selena to feel comfortable sharing her struggles and ultimately led to the creation of Wondermind.