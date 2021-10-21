    Self-driving cars may ferry people across Vegas through tunnels someday

    • Billionaire Elon Musk’s Boring Company has acquired permissions to build a network of tunnels underneath the city of Las Vegas in the US, which will be used to ferry passengers around the city.
    • The tunnels will be used to take passengers from hotel casinos, the Las Vegas Convention Center, the airport, its football stadium and more.
    • At the moment, the Boring Company operates a smaller version of its tunnels underneath the Last Vegas Convention Center.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.