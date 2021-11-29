    Senior executives of Amazon and future group being summoned by ED in FEMA probe

    • The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior executives of Amazon India, including its country head Amit Agarwal, and that of the Future group for questioning in a foreign exchange violation probe linked to the disputed deal between the two conglomerates, official sources said on Sunday.
    • Amazon India head Agarwal, some other senior officials of the company and those of the Future Group have been called, the sources said.
    • Amazon and Future Group have been battling it out in courts after the Kishore Biyani-led group in August last year agreed to sell its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,500 crore.
