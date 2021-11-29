Senior executives of Amazon and future group being summoned by ED in FEMA probe

HomeNewsSenior executives of Amazon and future group being summoned by ED in FEMA probe
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned senior executives of Amazon India, including its country head Amit Agarwal, and that of the Future group for questioning in a foreign exchange violation probe linked to the disputed deal between the two conglomerates, official sources said on Sunday.
Amazon India head Agarwal, some other senior officials of the company and those of the Future Group have been called, the sources said.
Amazon and Future Group have been battling it out in courts after the Kishore Biyani-led group in August last year agreed to sell its assets to billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,500 crore.