Explained: How this SAAS startup used SEO to grow by 100% (in revenue) in 4 months

My startup, Flexiple, grew from $1mn to $2mn revenue in 4 months – the major driver was SEO. I absolutely love it, yet, it intimidates so many! So, in 9 tweets, I’ll explain SEO using the analogy of a LIBRARY – guarantee you’ll understand it like never before 🙂 Thread🧵

1/ The characters involved 👩‍🦰 Librarian = Google 📚 Books = All websites 🧔Person searching for a book = Your potential customer I’ll connect it all in the end!

2/ Potential customer searches Google This is equivalent to the person🧔 coming to the librarian👩‍🦰 and asking her to suggest the most relevant book📘 on say “Photosynthesis” (’cause I’m a nerd :P).

3/ Google prepares the search results The librarian👩‍🦰 now has to decide which books📚 to recommend from a sea of books. So, she does this by setting certain parameters to rank the various books. Which parameters?

4/ Google prepares results (contd.) The first set of parameters will be: 1. Does “photosynthesis” appear in the title of the book 📘? 2. Does it appear in the chapter titles 📄? 3. How many times is it mentioned across the content 🔢?

5/ Google prepares results (contd.) The second set of parameters are: 1. How many people🧑‍🤝‍🧑 have borrowed those books📚? 2. Did those people recommend the respective books? 3. Are those people credible?

6/ Google shows the results Attaching various weights to these parameters, the librarian👩‍🦰 shares a list of 10 books📚 that the person 🧔should consider. She has a longer list, but the person doesn’t care about the books beyond the top 10!

7/ Connecting it all! “Photosynthesis”: Is what we call a “Keyword” A) First parameter set: 1.”Book title”: Is the Page Title of your webpage 2.”Chapter titles”: Are H1, H2… tags 3.”Mentions in book content”: Mentions in body content These are called the “on-page” factors

8/ Connecting it all (Part 2) B) Second parameters set: 1.”People borrowing the book”: Are “Backlinks” 2.”Their recommendations”: Are “Do-follow backlinks” 3.”Their credibility”: An unofficial factor called “Domain Authority or (DA)” These are called the “off-page” factors.