- Serve Robotics, spun out of Uber’s acquisition of Postmates, has gone public via a reverse merger with Patricia Acquisition Corp, raising $30 million from investors including Uber, Nvidia, and Wavemaker Partners.
- After the merger, Uber and Nvidia held stakes of 16.2% and 11% respectively in Serve. Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s VP of delivery, has joined Serve’s board.
- Serve founder and CEO Ali Kashani plans to use the new funding to expand into new US markets, advance their technology, and increase the delivery robot fleet beyond the current 100 units.
Serve Robotics, Backed by Uber & Nvidia, Goes Public Through Reverse Merger
