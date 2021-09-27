    Messaging app Signal facing major outrage around the globe. Services down for users in India, US, Germany, Australia and more

    • Signal’s encrypted messaging app continues to be down on Monday after facing global outage on Sunday.
    • Comments shared on Downdetector.com indicates that Signal was down for users from India, US, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil and many other countries.
    • The encrypted messaging service has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.
