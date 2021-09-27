Home News Messaging app Signal facing major outrage around the globe. Services down for users in India, US, Germany, Australia and more
- Signal’s encrypted messaging app continues to be down on Monday after facing global outage on Sunday.
- Comments shared on Downdetector.com indicates that Signal was down for users from India, US, Germany, New Zealand, Netherlands, Australia, Brazil and many other countries.
- The encrypted messaging service has climbed to the top spot in the free apps category of the App Store in multiple countries, including India.
