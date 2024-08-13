No one wants you to be authentic: How AI changes Marketing (Seth Godin)

In this thought-provoking discussion, marketing guru Seth Godin explores how artificial intelligence is reshaping the marketing landscape and offers guidance on how professionals can adapt and thrive.

No one wants you to be authentic. What we want is for you to be consistent.

Big ideas from Seth Godin on how marketers and brand professionals can make the most of AI.

AI Revolution

AI is the biggest change since electricity, surpassing even the internet in its impact. Godin urges marketers to spend at least 30 minutes a day using AI tools to stay ahead of the curve.

AI's strength lies in its ability to rapidly process and analyze vast amounts of information. For example, Godin inputted a 40-page business plan into Claude AI and received a high-quality analysis highlighting contradictions within seconds.

Positioning Through Tension

Creating tension is crucial for effective positioning. Godin explains: "The slots that are left... what was Facebook's pitch? How did they grow? It was super simple. They said to unpopular Harvard men: people are talking about you behind your back. You want to see what they're saying?"