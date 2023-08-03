SettleMint’s AI tool supports web3 developers in creating effective smart contracts

- Blockchain programming tool SettleMint has introduced an AI assistant designed to help developers draft smart contracts, integrate data, and improve QA testing.
- The AI assists in explaining the function of each line of code and can suggest modifications to prevent vulnerabilities, but cannot guarantee bug-free code.
- Despite ‘crypto winter’, user growth for SettleMint has been robust, with an increase in lead generation and contract signings; it has also been expanding into Asia with funding from Fujitsu.