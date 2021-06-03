How to setup mid-market meetings in US : Announcing SEEK Group Mentoring Session with Sridhar Ranganathan

SEEK mentorship platform is enabling professionals to get #Unstuck in career and proceedings from this initiative goes directly to charities helping marginal communities fighting Covid 19.

While there are multiple mentorship meetings happening on a one-on-one basis, we are happy to announce group mentoring sessions with selected mentors.

These are carefully crafted topics and will host a limited audience. We will share the group mentoring format once you register.

Introducing our first SEEK mentoring session with Sridhar Ranganathan.

Sridhar is the cofounder and CEO of B2Brain and before this, he was heading products at InMobi and Yahoo.

Date: June 5th. 2021 (Saturday)

Timing: 4 PM – 5 PM.

Pricing: Rs. 649 per person (FYI: No discount code available).

100% of proceedings from SEEK mentorship program goes to charities.

Format: Interactive | BYOQ (Bring Your Own Questions).

Details will be shared on Saturday 11 AM.

Ideal for SAAS founders, marketers and leadership teams.



