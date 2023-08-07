Sex Recession: The Dangers Of Modern Dating & Why Nobody Is Having Sex Anymore | Emily Morse | Podcast Summary

SEX RECESSION: The Dangers Of Modern Dating & Why NOBODY Is Having Sex Anymore | Emily Morse
In this provocative discussion with Emily Morse, vital aspects of human sexuality, modern dating, and the concept of ‘sex recession’ are explored.
The conversation delves into the reasons why a significant number of adults are not having sex and the misconceptions around human sexuality.
Emerging Research in Human Sexuality
The study of human sexuality is still in its early stages and has been influenced by misconceptions.
For instance, the clitoris was not included in medical manuals until 1998, highlighting the lack of understanding and research on female sexuality.
Understanding Sexual Desire and Arousal
Men and women differ in terms of spontaneous and responsive desire.
Recognizing these differences and understanding the factors that influence desire and arousal are important for maintaining a healthy sex life.
Relevance of Self-Acceptance and Body Positivity
Self-acceptance and body positivity are key to overcoming negative self-talk.
Surrounding oneself with sex-positive voices and exploring masturbation can help individuals become more comfortable with their bodies and sexual pleasure.