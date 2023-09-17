Menu
Startup Course
now!
[8AM] letter
AI News
Free Book Summaries
Hiring
Submit Your Product
Upcoming Products
Submit your story (press release)
Contact
Subscribe
Home
/
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Nears Rs 800 cr in Global Box Office Revenue
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ Nears Rs 800 cr in Global Box Office Revenue
September 17, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film ‘Jawan’ approaches Rs 800 crore mark in global box office collections.
‘Jawan’ has surpassed the worldwide collection of Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2.
Within 10 days of its release, the film is nearing Rs 450 crore in India.
0
0
0
Share
0
Tweet
0
Share
0
Via
Join 2 million subscribers
The daily newsletter for busy professionals
Name
Email
HP
subscribe to the nextbigwhat newsletter
A curated newsletter that summarizes the important news at the intersection of Global tech, India Tech and AI.
Delivered 8 AM. Daily.
More news »
TikTok Enforces Return-to-Office Rules with MyRTO Surveillance Tool
SoftBank could partner with or invest in OpenAI as part of AI sector focus
Reliance Jio to Launch Jio AirFiber on September 19
Total
0
Share
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
Dismiss
Allow Notifications