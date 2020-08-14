Share A Feeling helps you share your feelings anonymously and get perspective from others

Looking for a platform to share your problems (anonymously) and get perspective from others?

Meet Share A Feeling, an online service platform for users to share their feelings, connect with people worldwide and find help to their problems. Fight depression and other anxiety issues by talking to people who care.

Mumbai

About the founding team :

“Ankit Arte” a Mumbai localalite, completed his master’s in computer science from Atlanta, USA and has 10 years of work experience in software development. Having an entrepreneur mindset, he has worked on several startups before this including creating mobile games, travel agency etc. Shareafeeling has been a goto site for several users when they are feeling down and need to find help for their problems.

