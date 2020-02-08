Share of voice is a key metric you can use to measure your overall digital marketing effort – here’s a look at what share of voice is, and why it’s important.

How do you measure your performance against your competitors? Once you are tracking the relevant data points, how do you get a quick overview of whether their efforts are succeeding, and yours are failing, and where you stack up with respect to broader trends?

Calculating your comparative share of voice is one way of doing this. Share of voice covers overall online visibility, including organic search data, social media, and PPC performance. When combined, these metrics can make for a competent assessment of your own, and each of your competitors’, market share.