The new metaverse city was described by Multiverse Labs as a “photorealistic, physics-accurate” metaverse that encompasses the emirate’s 1,000 square-mile surface area.

The metaverse city is backed by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, or SCTDA, which is the main government agency tasked with promoting the emirate’s tourism industry.

