    Shiba Coffee Company burns SHIB tokens for every sack of coffee it sells

    • Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu now has its own coffee company, that allows customers to buy SHIB-branded coffee while also burning Shiba Inu.
    • The company says that for every bag of coffee sold, at least 10 percent of the company’s profits are directed towards SHIB burning.
    • Connor praised the SHIB community and its other burning efforts, including the recent Shiba Burn Party, where 1 billion SHIB tokens worth 0.0000018 percent of the total circulating supply were destroyed.
