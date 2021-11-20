HomeNewsShiba Coffee Company burns SHIB tokens for every sack of coffee it sells
Shiba Coffee Company burns SHIB tokens for every sack of coffee it sells
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu now has its own coffee company, that allows customers to buy SHIB-branded coffee while also burning Shiba Inu.
The company says that for every bag of coffee sold, at least 10 percent of the company’s profits are directed towards SHIB burning.
Connor praised the SHIB community and its other burning efforts, including the recent Shiba Burn Party, where 1 billion SHIB tokens worth 0.0000018 percent of the total circulating supply were destroyed.