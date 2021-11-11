    Shiba Inu became the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter last month.

    • Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu was the most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter during the month of October, as per the data compiled by ICO Analytics.
    • The analysis firm revealed the 20 most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter and Shiba Inu has emerged as a clear winner, receiving a 22 percent share of all crypto assets discussions on the platform, dwarfing Ethereum by 8.1 percent and Bitcoin by 7.2 percent.
    • None of the cryptocurrencies came even close to the popularity of Shiba Inu.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.