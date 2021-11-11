Shiba Inu became the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter last month.

HomeNewsShiba Inu became the most popular cryptocurrency on Twitter last month.
Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu was the most discussed cryptocurrency on Twitter during the month of October, as per the data compiled by ICO Analytics.
The analysis firm revealed the 20 most discussed cryptocurrencies on Twitter and Shiba Inu has emerged as a clear winner, receiving a 22 percent share of all crypto assets discussions on the platform, dwarfing Ethereum by 8.1 percent and Bitcoin by 7.2 percent.
None of the cryptocurrencies came even close to the popularity of Shiba Inu.