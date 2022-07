A lead developer behind popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB on Wednesday teased plans to expand the Shiba Inu ecosystem with a decentralized stablecoin, a reward token called TREAT as well as a collectible card game for its metaverse.

TREAT, the SHIB metaverse’s upcoming reward token, will be tied to the Shiba Collectible Card Game. The token will also “help provide balance to” Shiba Inu’s stablecoin, the blog post said without describing how that would work.