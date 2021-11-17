HomeNewsShiba Inu to be accepted as a mode of payment in AMC theatres
Shiba Inu to be accepted as a mode of payment in AMC theatres
Adam Aron, the Chief Executive Officer, of the world’s largest movie exhibition company AMC announced on Monday, that the company will soon be able to accept cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, as a mode of payment for buying tickets online.
Aron added that AMC Theatres is set to become the first Bitpay client to accept SHIB. Earlier, Aron noted that the company has been trying to find a way to accept SHIB ever since he set up a Twitter poll on October 29 asking his followers whether AMC should accept SHIB alongside Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Along with the adoption of cryptocurrencies, AMC also announced plans to open more than a dozen new locations across the US, Europe, and the Middle East soon.