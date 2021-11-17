    Shiba Inu to be accepted as a mode of payment in AMC theatres

    • Adam Aron, the Chief Executive Officer, of the world’s largest movie exhibition company AMC announced on Monday, that the company will soon be able to accept cryptocurrency Shiba Inu, as a mode of payment for buying tickets online.
    • Aron added that AMC Theatres is set to become the first Bitpay client to accept SHIB. Earlier, Aron noted that the company has been trying to find a way to accept SHIB ever since he set up a Twitter poll on October 29 asking his followers whether AMC should accept SHIB alongside Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.
    • Along with the adoption of cryptocurrencies, AMC also announced plans to open more than a dozen new locations across the US, Europe, and the Middle East soon.
