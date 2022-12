52 million made-in-India smartphones were shipped in the September quarter, an 8% year-over-year (YoY) decline. Around 7 million of the 52 million cellphones that were shipped during the period were exports.

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, had the highest market share for Made-in-India shipments during the quarter at 23.8%, followed by Samsung (20.7%) and Vivo (12.4%).

