Announcing UnPluggd Speaker: Shishir Mehrotra, Founder (Coda), Ex-VP of Product, YouTube

Shishir Mehrotra is the cofounder and CEO of Coda, a new doc for teams that combines documents, spreadsheets, and powerful building blocks into a single canvas. Shishir was formerly an executive at YouTube, overseeing the YouTube product. Over his 6 years tenure, he helped grow YouTube to the world’s largest video destination.

Prior to Google, Shishir spent 6 years at Microsoft and held leadership roles in the Windows, Office, and SQL Server divisions. Before Microsoft, Shishir was the founding CEO of Centrata.

Shishir is speaking at UnPluggd and will share his insights on building product-driven growth businesses.

