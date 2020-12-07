Meet Shiv Naresh – A desi sportswear brand catching up with global brands like Nike, Puma & Adidas

I got intrigued by the recent brand positioning of Shivnaresh in sports centric bollywood movies and this got me reading about their history which in fact is quite interesting (2)

The company was founded back in 1980 by RK Singh who himself was an athlete and faced difficulties in getting proper sports apparel at affordable price range during those times and ended up staring Shivnaresh, which aims to solve the problems of majority Indian athletes (3)

One key differentiator for the brand has been that they always operated within their financial limits and never tried to overburden themselves with aggressive expansion plans (4)

Also, instead of focusing on direct normal customers like the global brands they kept their focus limited to the sportsperson and went on to develop their niche (5)

The brand is well known for sponsoring Indian greats like Mary Kom, Vijender Singh, Abhinav Bindra, Karnam Malleswari, Indian Hockey team to name a few. Due to this strategy, the brand is highly visible now at both national sports associations & local sports clubs and akhara (6)

With changing times, they have in addition started focusing on direct consumers as well via their limited stores and e-comm channels while keeping the sportsmen at their core (7)

The company has also associated themselves recently with many B’wood movies like Mary Kom, Soorma, Azhar and recently Chhalang, and this has earned them quite a positive mileage, helping enhancing visibility to urban youth (8)

The brand generates ~ INR 75 Cr of annual revenues and is very uniquely positioned as their products are used alike by both athletes at grassroot as well as international levels (9)

