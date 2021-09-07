    Should India regulate Google, Apple app stores? developers say yes

    • Last month, the country set a global precedent by passing a legislation which forces Google and Apple to open their app stores to alternative payment systems.
    • Apple and Google also said they would charge a lower 15% commission from developers with less than $1 million in yearly revenue from app payments.
    • Now we have the South Korean legislation which directs Apple and Google to allow developers to have alternate payment methods within their app.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.