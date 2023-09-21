Significant Jump Predicted in US Employer Healthcare Costs in 2024

- US employers are projected to face a 5.4% to 8.5% increase in healthcare costs in 2024, the most significant increase in a decade, due to medical inflation and rising demand for expensive treatments.
- Most companies are unlikely to pass these costs to employees due to the tight labor market and rising consumer prices, according to consultants Mercer, Aon and Willis Towers Watson.
- Employers are turning to strategies like artificial intelligence for administrative tasks and identifying cost-effective hospital networks to mitigate the rising expenses.