Significant Jump Predicted in US Employer Healthcare Costs in 2024

  • US employers are projected to face a 5.4% to 8.5% increase in healthcare costs in 2024, the most significant increase in a decade, due to medical inflation and rising demand for expensive treatments.
  • Most companies are unlikely to pass these costs to employees due to the tight labor market and rising consumer prices, according to consultants Mercer, Aon and Willis Towers Watson.
  • Employers are turning to strategies like artificial intelligence for administrative tasks and identifying cost-effective hospital networks to mitigate the rising expenses.
