Simon Johnson on Banking, Technology, and Prosperity | Podcast Summary

Simon Johnson on Banking, Technology, and Prosperity | Conversations with Tyler
In a riveting conversation with Tyler, Simon Johnson, a renowned economist and professor, explores the intricate relationship between banking, technology, and prosperity.
He discusses the systemic implications of bank failures, the potential risks of insuring all deposits, and the future of Central Bank digitally managed currency.
He also shares insights from his book co-authored with Daron Acemoglu, challenging the common belief that technological progress naturally leads to widespread prosperity.
Potential Reforms for the IMF
Potential reforms for the IMF could include removing Russia from the board of directors due to its aggressive actions.
The IMF should focus on lending to countries in trouble and avoid getting involved in situations where deeper reforms are needed but can’t be delivered.
There is no definitive size at which a U.S bank is small enough to fail, as the systemic knock-on effects can be significant even for smaller banks. – Simon Johnson
The Relationship Between Technology and Prosperity
Widespread prosperity is not a natural consequence of technological progress.
It only happens when there is a conscious effort to direct the benefits of technological advances away from corporations and towards the wider population.