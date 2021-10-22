Home News Singapore arbitrator favours Amazon’s claim, Future-Reliance’s ₹25,000 crore deal put on hold longer
- A Singapore arbitration panel has rejected Future Retail’s plea, taking its ₹24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail off the table for a little longer.
- Amazon – which holds about 3% stake in Future Retail through its 49% shareholding in Future Coupons – objected to the deal ever since it was announced in August 2020.
- Singapore International Arbitration Centre in an interim decision had also put off the Reliance-Future deal in October 2020, after which the Future Group filed another plea to revoke it.
