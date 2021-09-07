    Singapore has deployed robots in public places to ‘detect’ bad (Covid) behaviors

    • In the future, it may also deploy robots to keep an eye out for rule breakers – in fact, Singapore has started testing a robot named Xavier, putting a couple of them to work by having them patrol and survey a public area with high foot traffic.
    • Those bad behaviors include the “congregation of more than five people,” which goes against its COVID-19 safety measures.
    • The Xavier robots will look for instances of smoking in prohibited areas and illegal hawking.
    • Officials believe these robots can help augment those surveillance measures further and reduce the need for officers to do physical patrols.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.