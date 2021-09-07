Singapore has deployed robots in public places to ‘detect’ bad (Covid) behaviors

HomeNewsSingapore has deployed robots in public places to ‘detect’ bad (Covid) behaviors
In the future, it may also deploy robots to keep an eye out for rule breakers – in fact, Singapore has started testing a robot named Xavier, putting a couple of them to work by having them patrol and survey a public area with high foot traffic.
Those bad behaviors include the “congregation of more than five people,” which goes against its COVID-19 safety measures.
The Xavier robots will look for instances of smoking in prohibited areas and illegal hawking.
Officials believe these robots can help augment those surveillance measures further and reduce the need for officers to do physical patrols.