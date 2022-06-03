Singapore Takes Initiative to Become Friendly With Crypto Industry

- Singapore often tops the rankings of the world’s most open economies, but its relationship with the cryptocurrency industry has blown hot and cold.
- The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), the city-state’s central bank, this week announced what it calls Project Guardian, to test risk-management in blockchain asset tokenization and decentralized finance (DeFi) initiatives.
- Whether Project Guardian lures them back is unknown, but the crypto industry is paying attention to the initiative and any opportunities it may open up.
