Singaporean Exchange Crypto.com Gets Provisional Approval To Open Crypto Exchange in Dubai

- Singaporean exchange Crypto.com has secured critical government approval to expand into Dubai, joining a string of top crypto exchanges given the greenlight to launch localized platforms in the region.
- The Singapore-headquartered exchange first received provisional approval of its Virtual Asset MVP License from the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
- Crypto.com shared plans to set up a regional outpost in Dubai just three weeks after VARA’s inception. The firm plans to eventually provide a full suite of crypto exchange products and services.
