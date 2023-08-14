Singer Chinmayi warns of online scam that emptied elder’s account without OTP

Singer Chinmayi warns of online scam that emptied elder’s account without OTPAugust 14, 2023 2023-08-14 7:09
- Singer Chinmayi Sripaada warns about an online scam on social media platform X after an elder in her family got robbed.
- Users also shared similar experiences of losing money without OTP, urging people to avoid clicking on suspicious links from unknown sources.
- She advised caution for the elderly who use smartphones for banking, and suggested tips to protect against phishing attacks.
