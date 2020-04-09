Search
  • Flipkart launches Voice Assistant to help customers buy groceries (www.livemint.com)

    Flipkart has announced the launch of its new voice assistant that will be available on its grocery store Supermart to enable consumers buy products easily using voice commands in multiple languages, starting with Hindi and English.

    “While we have seen great adoption for our video and vernacular offerings, the next step in that direction is to solve for the voice capability for e-commerce,” Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal said.

  • IBM is exiting the face recognition business; Calls it a weapon of mass surveillance, racial profiling (www.axios.com)

    “IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” CEO Arvind Krishna said in the letter. “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”

