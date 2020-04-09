» The homepage of Entrepreneurs & Product Geeks
Planning International Trips? This product helps you discover COVID-19 travel related restrictions worldwide
Paytm launches Scan to Order service for you to safely order food while dining out #ContactLess
Whether visiting star-rated hotel, gourmet restaurant, cafe, or neighbourhood eatery, take away joint, Paytm’s QR code-based solution helps in maintaining social distancing and empowers restaurant owners to regain the confidence of customers. More
Indian institutes fail to make it to top 100 in QS global rankings (economictimes.indiatimes.com)
Three institutes — IIT-Bombay (172nd), IISc Bangalore (185th) and IIT Delhi (193rd) — feature among the top 200, while 21 are in the first 1,000. Fourteen have slipped in rank compared with last year, while four have improved their standing.
Flipkart launches Voice Assistant to help customers buy groceries (www.livemint.com)
Flipkart has announced the launch of its new voice assistant that will be available on its grocery store Supermart to enable consumers buy products easily using voice commands in multiple languages, starting with Hindi and English.
“While we have seen great adoption for our video and vernacular offerings, the next step in that direction is to solve for the voice capability for e-commerce,” Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal said.
Obscure Delhi based cyber firm spied on politicians, investors worldwide (www.reuters.com)
New Delhi-based BellTroX InfoTech Services targeted government officials in Europe, gambling tycoons in the Bahamas, and well-known investors in the United States including private equity giant KKR and short seller Muddy Waters.
“This is one of the largest spy-for-hire operations ever exposed,” said Citizen Lab, an Internet watchdog group researcher.
IBM is exiting the face recognition business; Calls it a weapon of mass surveillance, racial profiling (www.axios.com)
“IBM no longer offers general purpose IBM facial recognition or analysis software,” CEO Arvind Krishna said in the letter. “IBM firmly opposes and will not condone uses of any technology, including facial recognition technology offered by other vendors, for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values and Principles of Trust and Transparency.”
What are the best product management tools?
